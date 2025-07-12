Alps Advisors Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,029,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,199,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 80,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 1,150,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $137,826,186.20. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 73,006,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,746,121,435.60. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Barakett purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.92 per share, for a total transaction of $4,127,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,815,200. The trade was a 23.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.3%

KKR stock opened at $141.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The stock has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.20.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

