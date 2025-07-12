Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 1,610 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,055,000 after acquiring an additional 91,278,009 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,231,000 after acquiring an additional 23,988,859 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,177,000 after buying an additional 12,054,059 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,506,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,876,000 after buying an additional 6,919,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,756,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,003,000 after buying an additional 5,174,286 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $22.04 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

