Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after buying an additional 6,573,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,647,209,000 after buying an additional 3,018,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,624,718,000 after buying an additional 2,873,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,893,010,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,380,411,000 after buying an additional 5,258,925 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $274.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $281.18.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $10,731,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 482,836 shares in the company, valued at $129,540,070.44. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $795,390.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 829,716 shares of company stock valued at $216,933,761 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.21.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

