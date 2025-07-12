Riversedge Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 61.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 464,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,717 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.7% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,177,000 after buying an additional 6,672,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,813,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,998 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 59,799,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,633,565,000 after purchasing an additional 961,166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,805,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,982,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $50.06. The company has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

