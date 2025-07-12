Nikulski Financial Inc. Purchases 196 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

VTI stock opened at $307.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.08. The stock has a market cap of $504.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $308.93.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

