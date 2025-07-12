SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 48,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.6% during the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.2% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $309.14 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $217.52 and a 1-year high of $317.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.47. The firm has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

