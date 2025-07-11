Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,987 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.7% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $67,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.8%

NYSE TMO opened at $431.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $409.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $500.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

