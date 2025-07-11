Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Has $28.76 Million Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 866,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,947 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 11.9% of Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $28,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth $106,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DUHP stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $36.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

