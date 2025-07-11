Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,833 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $549.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $568.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $560.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $595.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.