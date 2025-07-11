Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Fonville Wealth Management LLC

Fonville Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Main Street Group LTD grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA opened at $26.23 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

