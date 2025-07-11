Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 707 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 66.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $526.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $538.20 and a 200-day moving average of $536.86. The company has a market capitalization of $188.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $413.82 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,113.84. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.59.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

