Cib Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cib Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

OTCMKTS CIBH opened at $34.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09. Cib Marine Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIBM Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and business customers in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. It provides deposit accounts comprising checking, savings, and time deposits. The company offers a range of loan products, such as commercial, commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, government guaranteed, one-to-four family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and standby letters of credit.

