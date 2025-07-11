Promising Oil Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 10th

ServiceNow, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Caterpillar, Procter & Gamble, AutoZone, and Estee Lauder Companies are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, refining or distribution of crude oil and natural gas. Their prices typically track changes in energy supply and demand, geopolitical developments and regulatory shifts affecting the oil sector. Investors buy oil stocks to gain exposure to energy markets, diversify portfolios and potentially earn dividends linked to oil-price movements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded down $31.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $982.42. 1,058,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.48, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,008.69 and a 200-day moving average of $962.58.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.55. 6,421,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,747,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.65 and a 200-day moving average of $108.66.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.88. 4,652,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,325,196. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.92 and a 200-day moving average of $148.25. Chevron has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $268.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $7.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $410.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,679. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $357.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

NYSE PG traded up $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $159.59. 2,995,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,560,870. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $155.95 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.09. The stock has a market cap of $374.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.40.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $27.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,769.26. 90,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.39. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $2,802.79 and a 52-week high of $3,916.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,705.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3,554.80.

Estee Lauder Companies (EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

EL stock traded up $5.27 on Thursday, reaching $91.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,433,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,189. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.35. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $105.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of -37.96, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41.

