Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $9.10 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 147,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,902,000 after acquiring an additional 54,511 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.72. The stock has a market cap of $495.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.55.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

