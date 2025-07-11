Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,203,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,921,367,000 after acquiring an additional 754,395 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,203,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,310,000 after acquiring an additional 571,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,056,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,085,000 after acquiring an additional 574,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,680,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,858,332,000 after acquiring an additional 756,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,443,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,278,000 after acquiring an additional 372,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Mizuho decreased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.47.
NYSE MDT opened at $89.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $76.68 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.45%.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
