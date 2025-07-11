Fonville Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,663 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.8% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Croban bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Seamount Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 863,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

