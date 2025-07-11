Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases New Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,806 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Yelp by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,457 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $74,477,000 after purchasing an additional 164,149 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Yelp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,845,575 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $71,424,000 after buying an additional 255,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,878 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $68,702,000 after acquiring an additional 15,649 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 375.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,331,835 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $51,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 853,867 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after acquiring an additional 529,667 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Stock Performance

NYSE:YELP opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.98. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.82.

Insider Activity at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Yelp had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $356,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 209,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,454.72. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $34,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 213,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,144.80. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,345 shares of company stock worth $2,147,176 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

