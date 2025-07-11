Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $6.89 Million Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,393,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,410,000 after acquiring an additional 161,855 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 327,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after buying an additional 24,902 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMV Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,415,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $43.52 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $43.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

