U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CGCB. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 229.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,292,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,336 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,046,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,155,000 after buying an additional 3,127,165 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,794,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,438,000 after buying an additional 826,886 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,667,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,236,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,888,000 after buying an additional 98,166 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5%

CGCB stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $27.24.

About Capital Group Core Bond ETF

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

