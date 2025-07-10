Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

Amcor Trading Down 0.1%

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 18,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Amcor by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.52. Amcor has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 5.99%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.07%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

