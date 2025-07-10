La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 681,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,801 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.65% of La-Z-Boy worth $26,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LZB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,906,000 after purchasing an additional 22,168 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6,396.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LZB shares. KeyCorp raised La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.61. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $48.31.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $570.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.44 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

