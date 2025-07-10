Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and traded as low as $21.86. Heritage Insurance shares last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 458,556 shares.

HRTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

The company has a market cap of $685.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.53. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $211.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Heritage Insurance news, Director Panagiotis Apostolou sold 25,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 164,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,862.60. The trade was a 13.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 8,472.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

