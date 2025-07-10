Brown Advisory Inc. Has $20.91 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $20,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $259.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.52. The stock has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.