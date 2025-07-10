Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and traded as high as $3.50. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 831 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International Stock Up 3.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 6.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAII. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the fourth quarter worth $1,293,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 13,238 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.