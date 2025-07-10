ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.39 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 16.90 ($0.23). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 16.05 ($0.22), with a volume of 250,028 shares trading hands.

ZOO Digital Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.78. The stock has a market cap of £19.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89, a PEG ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.88.

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZOO Digital is a provider of services allowing TV and movie content to be subtitled and dubbed in any language and prepared for sale with all major online retailers. ZOO’s clients are some of the best-known brands in the world including major Hollywood studios, global broadcasters and digital distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.