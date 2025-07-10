Northland Capmk Upgrades Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) to Strong-Buy

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Centrus Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LEU. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Centrus Energy Price Performance

LEU stock opened at $179.37 on Monday. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $211.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 84.09%. Centrus Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Centrus Energy

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Harrill sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $217,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $359,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 589.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Articles

