ZIM (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Zim Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. ZIM shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.
ZIM Trading Down 100.0%
ZIM Company Profile
ZIM Corporation provides software products and services for the database and mobile markets in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Singapore, and Austria. The company operates in two segments, Mobile and Enterprise Software. It develops and sells ZIM integrated development environment (IDE) software, an enterprise software for use in the design, development, and management of information databases and mission critical applications.
