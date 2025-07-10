Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and traded as low as $3.84. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 78,829 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Siebert Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $162.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $28.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Siebert Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

