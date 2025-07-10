Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,636 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of C opened at $85.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $88.83. The stock has a market cap of $160.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.37.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

