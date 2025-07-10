Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and traded as high as $22.89. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 557 shares changing hands.

LRCDF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, May 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, June 2nd.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

