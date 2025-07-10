U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $914,000 Stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $60.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.46. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $61.02.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

See Also

