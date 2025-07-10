Brown Advisory Inc. Has $24.28 Million Stock Position in Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $24,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 715.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 821.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.55. Getty Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $33.85.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.71 million. Research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.37%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

