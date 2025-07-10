Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and traded as high as $6.30. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 34,325 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.37%.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
