Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and traded as high as $6.30. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 34,325 shares traded.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.2%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 85.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 358,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 164,909 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

