TD Private Client Wealth LLC Grows Position in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 105,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 88,012 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2,935.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $24.11 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 2.11%. Koninklijke Philips’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.