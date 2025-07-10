Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 44,251 Shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 72.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,251 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFLR. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SFLR opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $861.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of -0.70. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40.

About Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

