iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,591,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,476,000 after acquiring an additional 930,784 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6,492.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 685,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,813,000 after acquiring an additional 674,840 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 859,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,707,000 after acquiring an additional 262,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,688,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,453,000 after acquiring an additional 239,232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $136.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $105.18 and a 52 week high of $136.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3229 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

