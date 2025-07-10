Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 3,575 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812,367 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503,265 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,460,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242,859 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 14,875,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909,001 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

