Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 3,292 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWX. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,104,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWX stock opened at $62.33 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $64.79. The company has a market capitalization of $704.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.18.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.