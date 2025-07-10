Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 2,176 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.78% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Matauro LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period.

IDHQ stock opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $464.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.73. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $33.27.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

