Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 805.0% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,376.04. This represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE STZ opened at $169.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $159.35 and a 52-week high of $264.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -170.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $239.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. CJS Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.74.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

