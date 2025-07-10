Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stake Lifted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 603.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $179.76 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.62 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.12.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 39.52%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

