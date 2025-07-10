Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 19,962 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,962 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 4.7%

BATS MOAT opened at $96.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.14 and a 200-day moving average of $90.23. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $99.06.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

