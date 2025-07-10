Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,133 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE stock opened at $249.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.24 and a 200-day moving average of $207.36. The firm has a market cap of $266.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $260.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

