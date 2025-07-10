T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,193,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,571 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF makes up 0.6% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.08% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF worth $109,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 941.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 120,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Trading Up 0.6%

TSPA stock opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.64. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $39.42. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.00.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.