Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.20 and traded as low as $9.77. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 419,311 shares trading hands.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $104,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

