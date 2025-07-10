CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer James Farnsworth Strickland Sells 22,523 Shares

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Farnsworth Strickland sold 22,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total value of C$154,507.78.

CEU opened at C$7.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$5.59 and a 52 week high of C$10.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.48.

Several analysts have weighed in on CEU shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.54.

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

