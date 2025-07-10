Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $89,252.41 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total value of $89,252.41. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,592.33. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $221.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $226.60. The firm has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.33.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $183.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Hsbc Global Res cut Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 80.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.