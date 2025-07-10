Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $89,252.41 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total value of $89,252.41. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,592.33. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
SNOW stock opened at $221.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $226.60. The firm has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.33.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 80.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
