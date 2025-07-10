Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $580,000 in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA BTC opened at $49.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.72. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $49.69.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

