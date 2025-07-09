Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Gordian Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Gordian Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 74,085 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 133,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.23. The company had a trading volume of 393,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,693. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.29. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The stock has a market cap of $96.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.4851 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.