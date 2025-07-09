Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $764,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 189,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,426.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 264,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,189,000 after buying an additional 247,545 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.39. 21,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,669. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $74.27 and a 1 year high of $91.19. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5418 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

